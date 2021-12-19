The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) Short Interest Update

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,090,000 shares, a growth of 25.1% from the November 15th total of 2,470,000 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 738,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LSXMK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,835 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Banyan Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Banyan Capital Management Inc. now owns 212,797 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,872,000 after buying an additional 3,535 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC grew its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 71.1% in the 2nd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 42,394 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,967,000 after buying an additional 17,616 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $271,000. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.88% of the company’s stock.

Get The Liberty SiriusXM Group alerts:

LSXMK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. TheStreet raised The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut The Liberty SiriusXM Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th.

Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock opened at $48.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.88 billion, a PE ratio of -74.32 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.14. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 12 month low of $39.05 and a 12 month high of $56.19.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

About The Liberty SiriusXM Group

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

Featured Story: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.