The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) Trading Up 7.4%

The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG) shares were up 7.4% on Friday . The company traded as high as $20.37 and last traded at $20.34. Approximately 1,582 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 128,078 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.94.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PNTG shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on The Pennant Group from $44.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on The Pennant Group in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Truist dropped their target price on The Pennant Group from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Pennant Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Truist Securities dropped their price objective on The Pennant Group from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.33.

Get The Pennant Group alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.97 and a 200 day moving average of $30.17. The stock has a market cap of $576.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.76 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. The firm had revenue of $111.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.06 million. The Pennant Group had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 2.03%. On average, analysts expect that The Pennant Group, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in The Pennant Group by 55.6% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in The Pennant Group by 270.2% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in The Pennant Group during the second quarter worth approximately $167,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in The Pennant Group by 10.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new stake in The Pennant Group during the second quarter worth approximately $241,000. 88.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG)

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Montana, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

Read More: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for The Pennant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Pennant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.