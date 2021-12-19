The Sage Group plc (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) Short Interest Up 31.0% in November

The Sage Group plc (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) saw a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, an increase of 31.0% from the November 15th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

SGPYY traded up $0.25 on Friday, reaching $44.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,684. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.52. The Sage Group has a fifty-two week low of $30.89 and a fifty-two week high of $45.17.

SGPYY has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded The Sage Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.00.

About The Sage Group

The Sage Group Plc engages in the provision of business management solutions. It offers accounting, enterprise resource planning and payroll software. It operates through the following business segments: Northern Europe, Central and Southern Europe, North America, and North America. The company was founded by David Goldman, Paul Muller, and Graham Wylie in 1981 and is headquartered in Newcastle-upon-Tyne, the United Kingdom.

