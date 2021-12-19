The Sage Group plc (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) Short Interest Up 31.0% in November

The Sage Group plc (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) saw a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, an increase of 31.0% from the November 15th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

SGPYY traded up $0.25 on Friday, reaching $44.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,684. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.52. The Sage Group has a fifty-two week low of $30.89 and a fifty-two week high of $45.17.

Get The Sage Group alerts:

SGPYY has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded The Sage Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.00.

The Sage Group Plc engages in the provision of business management solutions. It offers accounting, enterprise resource planning and payroll software. It operates through the following business segments: Northern Europe, Central and Southern Europe, North America, and North America. The company was founded by David Goldman, Paul Muller, and Graham Wylie in 1981 and is headquartered in Newcastle-upon-Tyne, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for The Sage Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Sage Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.