The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Stake Boosted by Financial Avengers Inc.

Financial Avengers Inc. increased its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 37,384 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the period. Walt Disney makes up about 4.2% of Financial Avengers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Financial Avengers Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $6,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 260.6% in the second quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Atlantic Securities downgraded Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $219.00 to $172.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Macquarie lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.93.

DIS opened at $148.76 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $142.04 and a one year high of $203.02. The company has a market cap of $270.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.48, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $161.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.88.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 4.86%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

