THEKEY Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $139,284.00 (TKY)

THEKEY (CURRENCY:TKY) traded 4.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 19th. THEKEY has a market cap of $4.81 million and $139,284.00 worth of THEKEY was traded on exchanges in the last day. One THEKEY coin can currently be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, THEKEY has traded 18.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get THEKEY alerts:

UFO Gaming (UFO) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000026 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000493 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded down 27.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000057 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

SparksPay (SPK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC.

The Truth (UFO) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded 3,195.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00000030 BTC.

About THEKEY

THEKEY (TKY) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 28th, 2018. THEKEY’s total supply is 9,795,844,687 coins and its circulating supply is 6,210,789,109 coins. The Reddit community for THEKEY is /r/THEKEYOFFICIAL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . THEKEY’s official website is www.thekey.vip . THEKEY’s official Twitter account is @thekeyvip and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “THEKEY Project Team is developing an identification verification (IDV) tool based on the NEO blockchain. THEKEY IDV tool will feature a dynamic multi-dimension identification (BDMI) by using Personally Identifiable Information (PII) which is exclusively authorized by government authorities. The IDV tool already deployed and is being used for mobile social insurance in two pilot cities, in which people can receive their payment for their pension or healthcare insurance reimbursement. Moreover, the THEKEY team plans to deploy it in another 41 cities, converting more than 130 million people. “

Buying and Selling THEKEY

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THEKEY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THEKEY should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy THEKEY using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for THEKEY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for THEKEY and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.