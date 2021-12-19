TheStreet Lowers Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) to D+

TheStreet cut shares of Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $217.00 to $130.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zillow Group presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $175.17.

Z stock opened at $62.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.52. The stock has a market cap of $15.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.79 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.30. Zillow Group has a 52 week low of $52.57 and a 52 week high of $208.11.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($1.22) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 3.07% and a negative net margin of 4.36%.

In related news, insider Arik Prawer sold 7,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total transaction of $450,985.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CIO Stanley B. Humphries sold 1,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.96, for a total transaction of $92,720.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 97,343 shares of company stock worth $5,959,728 in the last 90 days. 14.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Zillow Group by 79.1% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV increased its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 4,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC increased its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 8,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

