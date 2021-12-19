THETA Trading 6.2% Lower Over Last Week (THETA)

THETA (CURRENCY:THETA) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 19th. One THETA coin can currently be bought for about $4.18 or 0.00008921 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. THETA has a total market cap of $4.18 billion and $95.28 million worth of THETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, THETA has traded down 6.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get THETA alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00004737 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002135 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001102 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002132 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.07 or 0.00040710 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00006983 BTC.

THETA Profile

THETA is a coin. It was first traded on November 23rd, 2017. THETA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. THETA’s official website is www.thetatoken.org . THETA’s official Twitter account is @ThetaToken . The Reddit community for THETA is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta is a decentralized video delivery network, powered by users. The Theta mainnet was launched on March 15th, 2019 with the swap from ERC20 (Ethereum) Theta Tokens to native Theta Tokens on the Theta blockchain. To make sure that you receive your Theta Tokens on the mainnet as well as the 1:5 distribution of Theta Fuel, download the new Theta wallet for Android OS or Apple iOS and move your tokens there. “

Buying and Selling THETA

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THETA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade THETA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase THETA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for THETA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for THETA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.