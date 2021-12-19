Thore Cash 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $148,508.00 (TCH)

Thore Cash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 19th. Thore Cash has a market capitalization of $12,947.55 and approximately $148,508.00 worth of Thore Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Thore Cash has traded 35.3% lower against the US dollar. One Thore Cash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $152.21 or 0.00323173 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00007421 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001628 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001047 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003036 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000573 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Thore Cash Coin Profile

Thore Cash (CRYPTO:TCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 15th, 2018. Thore Cash’s total supply is 111,111,111 coins and its circulating supply is 55,056,178 coins. Thore Cash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official . The official website for Thore Cash is www.thorecash.com/thorecash.html

According to CryptoCompare, “Thorecash makes crypto-lending and investments accessible to the masses, cuts the red-tape. Thore platform simply aims to interconnect the $1 billion Crypto assets fractured across the world of crypto. The ThoreCash network is a blockchain purpose-designed for investments. It aims to connect fundraisers to investors with similar goals. And, the use of a distributed ledger system ensures a permanent record of lending and borrowing interactions on the platform. “

Thore Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thore Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thore Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Thore Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

