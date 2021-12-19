Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Invests $203,000 in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,695,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,813,000 after purchasing an additional 290,092 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 27.9% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 171,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,725,000 after purchasing an additional 37,357 shares during the last quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 16.1% in the second quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 296,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,116,000 after purchasing an additional 41,247 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 84.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 345,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,592,000 after purchasing an additional 158,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 83,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,252,000 after purchasing an additional 3,082 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:LMBS opened at $50.10 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.64. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 52 week low of $50.00 and a 52 week high of $51.65.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were issued a dividend of $0.078 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd.

