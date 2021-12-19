Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Invests $47,000 in B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 11,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BTG. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in B2Gold by 240.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,657,495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,878,035 shares during the period. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in B2Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in B2Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. qPULA Trading Management LP purchased a new position in B2Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in B2Gold by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,435,055 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,213,000 after acquiring an additional 171,377 shares during the period. 53.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BTG opened at $3.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.89, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 1.02. B2Gold Corp. has a 12-month low of $3.30 and a 12-month high of $6.04.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01). B2Gold had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 26.32%. The business had revenue of $510.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.40 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 7th. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.21%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of B2Gold from C$9.50 to C$9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of B2Gold from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Raymond James set a $6.50 price objective on shares of B2Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of B2Gold from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.82.

B2Gold Corp. is an exploration company, which engages in the acquisition and development of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Fekola Mine, Otjikoto Mine, Masbate Mine, Libertad Mine, and Limon Mine. The company was founded by Mark Anthony Corra, Thomas A. Garagan, Clive Thomas Johnson and Roger Thomas Richer on November 30, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

