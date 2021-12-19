thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TYEKF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TYEKF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,532,200 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the November 15th total of 2,295,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 98.9 days.

thyssenkrupp stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.63. 150 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,724. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of -46.22 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.46. thyssenkrupp has a 12-month low of $8.95 and a 12-month high of $14.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.64 and its 200-day moving average is $10.60.

thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TYEKF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.13 billion during the quarter. thyssenkrupp had a negative return on equity of 0.54% and a negative net margin of 0.34%.

ThyssenKrupp AG is an international group of companies comprising largely independent industrial and technology businesses. It operates through the following segments: Components Technology, Elevator Technology, Industrial Solutions, Marine Systems, Materials Services, Steel Europe, and Corporate. The Components Technology segment offers components for the automotive, construction, and engineering sectors, as well as for the wind turbines.

