Tokuyama Co. (OTCMKTS:TKYMF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Tokuyama Co. (OTCMKTS:TKYMF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 107,400 shares, a decline of 32.6% from the November 15th total of 159,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TKYMF remained flat at $$24.25 during trading on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.25. Tokuyama has a 52 week low of $24.25 and a 52 week high of $24.25.

Get Tokuyama alerts:

Tokuyama Company Profile

Tokuyama Corporation produces and sells various chemical products in Japan. The company operates in four segments: Chemicals, Specialty Products, Cement, and Life & Amenity. The Chemicals segment offers caustic soda, soda ash, calcium chloride, sodium silicate, vinyl chloride monomer, polyvinyl chloride resin, propylene oxide, isopropyl alcohol, chlorinated solvents, and hydrogen.

Further Reading: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for Tokuyama Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tokuyama and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.