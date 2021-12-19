Touchpoint Group (TGHI) vs. Its Rivals Head to Head Review

Touchpoint Group (OTCMKTS: TGHI) is one of 40 public companies in the “Telephone & telegraph apparatus” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Touchpoint Group to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Touchpoint Group and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Touchpoint Group N/A N/A -214.36% Touchpoint Group Competitors -32.24% -22.87% -4.88%

This table compares Touchpoint Group and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Touchpoint Group $170,000.00 -$3.55 million -0.36 Touchpoint Group Competitors $698.91 million $11.16 million 32.49

Touchpoint Group’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Touchpoint Group. Touchpoint Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

52.8% of shares of all “Telephone & telegraph apparatus” companies are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Touchpoint Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.5% of shares of all “Telephone & telegraph apparatus” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Touchpoint Group and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Touchpoint Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Touchpoint Group Competitors 189 715 1238 44 2.52

As a group, “Telephone & telegraph apparatus” companies have a potential upside of 6.84%. Given Touchpoint Group’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Touchpoint Group has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Risk and Volatility

Touchpoint Group has a beta of 2.11, meaning that its stock price is 111% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Touchpoint Group’s competitors have a beta of 3.86, meaning that their average stock price is 286% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Touchpoint Group competitors beat Touchpoint Group on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

About Touchpoint Group

Touchpoint Group Holdings, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of sports, entertainment and related technologies. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

