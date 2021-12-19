TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON) Major Shareholder Acquires $53,372.52 in Stock

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON) major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. acquired 21,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.43 per share, for a total transaction of $53,372.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Opaleye Management Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 13th, Opaleye Management Inc. acquired 15,204 shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.64 per share, for a total transaction of $40,138.56.

On Monday, December 6th, Opaleye Management Inc. acquired 22,733 shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.26 per share, for a total transaction of $51,376.58.

On Friday, December 3rd, Opaleye Management Inc. acquired 89,274 shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.30 per share, for a total transaction of $205,330.20.

Shares of TCON opened at $2.88 on Friday. TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.18 and a 52-week high of $12.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.00 million, a PE ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 1.76.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.06). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.38) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 74.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 3,737 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 367.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,972 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 7,052 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 114.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,704 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 13,177 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $113,000. Institutional investors own 46.32% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

About TRACON Pharmaceuticals

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for cancer, ophthalmic, and fibrotic diseases. Its products include TRC105, an anti-endoglin antibody for the treatment of solid tumor types; TRC205 created for the treatment of fibrotic diseases; and TRC102, a small molecule that is in clinical development made for lung cancer and glioblastoma.

