Treatt (LON:TET) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Insider Buying Activity

Treatt plc (LON:TET) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday following insider buying activity. The company traded as high as GBX 1,245 ($16.45) and last traded at GBX 1,245 ($16.45), with a volume of 32836 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,210 ($15.99).

Specifically, insider Tim Jones bought 2,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 936 ($12.37) per share, for a total transaction of £24,860.16 ($32,853.39). Also, insider Richard Andrew Hope bought 149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,205 ($15.92) per share, with a total value of £1,795.45 ($2,372.74).

Separately, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,400 ($18.50) price objective on shares of Treatt in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,127.35 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,105.84. The firm has a market capitalization of £744.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.40.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be issued a dividend of GBX 5.50 ($0.07) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from Treatt’s previous dividend of $2.00. This represents a dividend yield of 0.49%. Treatt’s payout ratio is 0.25%.

Treatt Company Profile (LON:TET)

Treatt plc manufactures and supplies various natural extracts and ingredients to the flavor, fragrance, beverage, and consumer product industries in the United Kingdom, Germany, Ireland, the United States, China, and internationally. It offers flavor ingredients, such as citrus, coffee, tea, health and wellness, and fruits and vegetables extracts; aroma, natural, and high impact chemicals; and herb, spice, and floral ingredients.

