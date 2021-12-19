Trimax Co. (OTCMKTS:TMXN) Short Interest Update

Trimax Co. (OTCMKTS:TMXN) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 32,000 shares, a decrease of 24.3% from the November 15th total of 42,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,470,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TMXN remained flat at $$0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday. 902,072 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,203,244. Trimax has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.02.

About Trimax

Trimax Corp. engages in the provision of natural skin care products. The firm’s products include body creams, body scrubs, body wash, shampoos, conditioners, handcrafted soaps, bath bombs, bath salts, and candles through its subsidiary, Saavy Naturals Inc The company was founded on August 18, 1999 and is headquartered in Chatsworth, CA.

