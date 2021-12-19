Trimax Co. (OTCMKTS:TMXN) Short Interest Update

Trimax Co. (OTCMKTS:TMXN) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 32,000 shares, a decrease of 24.3% from the November 15th total of 42,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,470,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:TMXN remained flat at $$0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday. 902,072 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,203,244. Trimax has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.02.
About Trimax
