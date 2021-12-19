Tripio Price Down 11% This Week (TRIO)

Tripio (CURRENCY:TRIO) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 19th. Over the last seven days, Tripio has traded down 11% against the U.S. dollar. One Tripio coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Tripio has a market cap of $1.66 million and $68,538.00 worth of Tripio was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00004739 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002123 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001104 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002122 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.14 or 0.00040641 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00006982 BTC.

Tripio Coin Profile

TRIO is a coin. It launched on April 14th, 2018. Tripio’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,750,000,000 coins. Tripio’s official website is trip.io . Tripio’s official Twitter account is @thetripio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Tripio is medium.com/@thetripio

According to CryptoCompare, “Tripio is a decentralised travel marketplace that provides to its users a direct link to travel providers. Through blockchain technology, the Tripio platform aims to reduce the transaction and operational costs within the travel industries and improve the customer experience when using Tripio products and services. As an example, the travel provider publishes the unique service/product terms on the Tripio platform. On the other end, the users apply to the offer, depending on the customer reputation the travel provider may accept it or not. The TRIO token is the issued token by Tripio. It’s an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token used as a medium of exchange within the Tripio network. “

Buying and Selling Tripio

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tripio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tripio should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tripio using one of the exchanges listed above.

