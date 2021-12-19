Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) Shares Down 9.9%

Shares of Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) dropped 9.9% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $111.87 and last traded at $111.87. Approximately 105 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 160,624 shares. The stock had previously closed at $124.11.

TBK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $153.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $112.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.41.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $122.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.84. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.04 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $103.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.66 million. Triumph Bancorp had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 16.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Triumph Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

In other Triumph Bancorp news, Director C Todd Sparks sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.30, for a total value of $324,140.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Loren Davis sold 1,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.68, for a total value of $196,121.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 123,242 shares of company stock valued at $12,463,253. 6.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 9.9% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 17,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after buying an additional 1,557 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 4.4% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 635,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,215,000 after buying an additional 26,532 shares during the period. Sippican Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $689,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $3,183,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 0.6% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 32,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,423,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. 79.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company which offers traditional banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Factoring, Banking and Corporate. The Factoring segment includes the operations of Triumph Business Capital which offers factoring services.

