Trollcoin (TROLL) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $2.00

Trollcoin (CURRENCY:TROLL) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 19th. Over the last week, Trollcoin has traded down 4.2% against the US dollar. One Trollcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Trollcoin has a market capitalization of $566,562.80 and approximately $2.00 worth of Trollcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Trollcoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47,462.86 or 0.99846400 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.07 or 0.00048538 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00004750 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001966 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00004854 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.35 or 0.00032301 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00004231 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $430.56 or 0.00905766 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002115 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Trollcoin Coin Profile

Trollcoin (TROLL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Trollcoin’s total supply is 592,810,145 coins. Trollcoin’s official Twitter account is @trollcoinbase and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Trollcoin is trollcoin.com . The Reddit community for Trollcoin is https://reddit.com/r/trollcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Trollcoin is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Trollcoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trollcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Trollcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Trollcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Trollcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Trollcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.