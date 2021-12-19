True Link Financial Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

True Link Financial Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 98.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 199,500 shares during the quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 231,432,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,126,168,000 after buying an additional 1,701,721 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 191,385,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,528,781,000 after buying an additional 1,694,112 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 142,047,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,400,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777,289 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 3.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,214,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,934,570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 3.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,881,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,416,930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042,663 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total value of $816,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

JNJ has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective (up from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $186.00.

JNJ stock opened at $168.23 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $163.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $166.65. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $150.05 and a 12-month high of $179.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $442.88 billion, a PE ratio of 25.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.72.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.90% and a net margin of 19.55%. The company had revenue of $23.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 63.38%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

