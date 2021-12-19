Trust Asset Management LLC Acquires 63 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 7.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 919 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in DexCom by 58.5% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 65 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of DexCom by 140.7% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 65 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of DexCom by 155.6% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 69 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of DexCom by 31.8% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 87 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of DexCom by 45.1% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 74 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

Get DexCom alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DXCM. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of DexCom from $520.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of DexCom from $500.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Guggenheim cut shares of DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $525.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $510.00 to $576.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DexCom has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $574.44.

DXCM opened at $555.34 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $583.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $519.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a current ratio of 4.98. DexCom, Inc. has a 52 week low of $318.45 and a 52 week high of $659.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.82 billion, a PE ratio of 106.18 and a beta of 0.80.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical device company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.27. DexCom had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The company had revenue of $650.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $617.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Steven Robert Pacelli sold 6,743 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $573.34, for a total value of $3,866,031.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Barry J. Regan sold 1,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $563.93, for a total transaction of $684,611.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,554 shares of company stock valued at $15,963,887 in the last three months. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DexCom Profile

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

Recommended Story: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.