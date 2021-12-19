Trust Asset Management LLC Boosts Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 693 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ORLY. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 227.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 121 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,521 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $627,000. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 805 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. 79.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ORLY stock opened at $676.07 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $646.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $607.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57. The stock has a market cap of $45.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.43, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.99. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $424.03 and a twelve month high of $696.58.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $8.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.99 by $1.08. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 3,880.90%. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 29.57 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on ORLY. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $690.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $630.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $651.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $700.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $645.27.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey Lynn Groves sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $638.52, for a total value of $255,408.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeff M. Shaw sold 9,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $654.96, for a total transaction of $5,910,359.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 29,458 shares of company stock worth $19,105,646. Corporate insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

