Trust Asset Management LLC Buys 423 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Trust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,566 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of eBay by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 862,706 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $60,570,000 after purchasing an additional 29,443 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its position in eBay by 61.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 56,681 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $3,980,000 after acquiring an additional 21,665 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC grew its position in eBay by 63.4% during the 2nd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 36,310 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $2,549,000 after acquiring an additional 14,086 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in eBay by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 81,087 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $5,693,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC grew its position in eBay by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC now owns 74,850 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $5,255,000 after acquiring an additional 3,899 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.51% of the company’s stock.

Get eBay alerts:

EBAY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen decreased their price target on eBay from $69.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on eBay from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Wedbush increased their price target on eBay from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Barclays increased their price target on eBay from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded eBay from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.67.

EBAY stock opened at $64.03 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $72.47 and its 200-day moving average is $71.15. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $41.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.14. eBay Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.93 and a twelve month high of $81.19.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 28.19% and a net margin of 112.88%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. eBay’s payout ratio is presently 3.95%.

In other eBay news, Director Logan Green sold 343 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.86, for a total transaction of $25,676.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kathleen C. Mitic sold 4,171 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.19, for a total value of $309,446.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,773 shares of company stock worth $6,113,650 in the last ninety days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

eBay Company Profile

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

Read More: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY).

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.