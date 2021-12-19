Trust Asset Management LLC Has $609,000 Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Trust Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,134 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADSK. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Autodesk by 35.6% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 137 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Autodesk during the third quarter worth about $56,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 4,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.27, for a total value of $1,210,619.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.88, for a total transaction of $28,653.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,998 shares of company stock valued at $1,284,780 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ADSK shares. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of Autodesk from $355.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $338.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Autodesk from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $333.31.

ADSK opened at $277.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $294.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $297.06. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $245.05 and a 1-year high of $344.39. The company has a market cap of $61.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.82, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.40.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The software company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 31.31% and a return on equity of 51.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

