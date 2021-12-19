Trust Asset Management LLC Purchases 190 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,910 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 43,367 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 18,160 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,221,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 7,875 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,012 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,564 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. 78.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:YUM opened at $131.93 on Friday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.18 and a 52-week high of $135.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $126.86 and a 200 day moving average of $125.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.67 billion, a PE ratio of 25.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.07.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.14. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 24.50% and a negative return on equity of 17.76%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.54%.

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total transaction of $177,801.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.90, for a total transaction of $177,644.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,934 shares of company stock valued at $1,390,135 over the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

YUM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Yum! Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. MKM Partners raised shares of Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $142.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.42.

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment comprises of all operations of the KFC concept.

