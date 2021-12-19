TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) CEO Robert J. Mccormick Acquires 3,500 Shares

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) CEO Robert J. Mccormick bought 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.40 per share, for a total transaction of $113,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY stock opened at $32.47 on Friday. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a 52 week low of $29.78 and a 52 week high of $41.47. The company has a market capitalization of $624.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.92.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.15. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 31.63%. The firm had revenue of $44.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that TrustCo Bank Corp NY will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is an increase from TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s payout ratio is 45.60%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 5.4% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,055 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,231,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the second quarter valued at approximately $326,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 28,984.2% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,526 shares of the bank’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 5,507 shares during the period. 64.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About TrustCo Bank Corp NY

TrustCo Bank Corp. NY is a savings and loan holding company, which through its subsidiary, engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, retirement accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, and credit cards.

