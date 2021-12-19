TruWealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC)

TruWealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) by 5.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 104,424 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,523 shares during the period. TruWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Owl Rock Capital were worth $1,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Csenge Advisory Group increased its stake in Owl Rock Capital by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 34,876 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Owl Rock Capital by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 234,293 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,308,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the period. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 8.9% during the second quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 12,104 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 989 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 33.3% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 4.5% during the second quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 27,117 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 1,166 shares during the period. 42.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ORCC opened at $13.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.35. Owl Rock Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $12.28 and a 52-week high of $14.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.43.

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. Owl Rock Capital had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 65.71%. The company had revenue of $269.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Owl Rock Capital Co. will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.86%. Owl Rock Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.50%.

In other news, Director Melissa Weiler purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.71 per share, for a total transaction of $147,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JMP Securities boosted their target price on Owl Rock Capital from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.25.

About Owl Rock Capital

Owl Rock Capital Corp, non traded business development company, seeks investment opportunities in middle market companies located in the US with an EBITDA of $10 to $250 million and annual revenue of $50 million to $2.5 billion. The fund focuses on broad range of sectors including business services, healthcare services, pharma & healthcare technology, aerospace & defence, software & technology and manufacturing & industrials.

