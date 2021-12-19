TruWealth Advisors LLC Purchases 1,185 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

TruWealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,298 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $3,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pointe Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 84,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,729,000 after purchasing an additional 2,214 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 88,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,096,000 after acquiring an additional 3,734 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 187.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 122,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,686,000 after acquiring an additional 80,079 shares during the last quarter. Motco bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $194,000. Finally, Busey Wealth Management grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 235.3% during the 3rd quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 72,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,523,000 after acquiring an additional 51,085 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $109.93 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $88.97 and a 12 month high of $112.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $108.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.83.

