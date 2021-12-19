TruWealth Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

TruWealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 163 shares during the period. TruWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the second quarter worth $47,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the second quarter worth $60,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the second quarter worth $67,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 50.2% in the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the second quarter worth $90,000. 62.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Procter & Gamble from $163.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Sunday, September 12th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.75.

NYSE PG opened at $157.46 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $147.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $121.54 and a 52 week high of $161.72. The company has a market capitalization of $381.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.44.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.33%. The firm had revenue of $20.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd were given a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.62%.

In related news, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 10,134 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.29, for a total transaction of $1,502,770.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total value of $7,300,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 151,249 shares of company stock valued at $22,257,187 in the last quarter. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

