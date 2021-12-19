TRxADE HEALTH, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDS) Short Interest Update

TRxADE HEALTH, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDS) saw a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 53,400 shares, a growth of 33.2% from the November 15th total of 40,100 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 51,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TRxADE HEALTH during the second quarter valued at $59,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TRxADE HEALTH during the third quarter valued at $71,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TRxADE HEALTH during the second quarter valued at $94,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TRxADE HEALTH by 105.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 21,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TRxADE HEALTH during the second quarter valued at $613,000. 6.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ MEDS traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $2.85. The stock had a trading volume of 17,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,548,305. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.58. TRxADE HEALTH has a 52-week low of $2.61 and a 52-week high of $10.82.

TRxADE HEALTH (NASDAQ:MEDS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). TRxADE HEALTH had a negative return on equity of 63.53% and a negative net margin of 72.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TRxADE HEALTH will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TRxADE HEALTH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

About TRxADE HEALTH

TRxADE HEALTH, Inc provides an online platform for pharmaceutical purchasers. It owns and operates a business-to-business web-based marketplace focuses on the United States pharmaceutical industry. The firm operates web-based market platform that enables trade among healthcare buyers and sellers of pharmaceuticals, accessories and services.

