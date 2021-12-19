Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TSGTF) Short Interest Up 33.7% in November

Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TSGTF) saw a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,351,600 shares, an increase of 33.7% from the November 15th total of 1,010,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 397.5 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Tsingtao Brewery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th.

Shares of OTCMKTS TSGTF traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.99. 400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,539. Tsingtao Brewery has a 52-week low of $7.46 and a 52-week high of $11.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.83.

Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of beer products worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Shandong Region; South China Region; North China Region; East China Region; Southeast China Region; Hong Kong, Macau and Other Overseas Region; and Finance Company.

