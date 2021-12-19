Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TSGTF) Short Interest Up 33.7% in November

Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TSGTF) saw a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,351,600 shares, an increase of 33.7% from the November 15th total of 1,010,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 397.5 days.

Tsingtao Brewery stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.99. The company had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,539. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.83. Tsingtao Brewery has a 12-month low of $7.46 and a 12-month high of $11.52.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Tsingtao Brewery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th.

Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of beer products worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Shandong Region; South China Region; North China Region; East China Region; Southeast China Region; Hong Kong, Macau and Other Overseas Region; and Finance Company.

