Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC) CEO Ronald N. Tutor Sells 48,662 Shares

Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC) CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 48,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.76, for a total transaction of $620,927.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

TPC opened at $12.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $646.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.83. Tutor Perini Co. has a twelve month low of $12.02 and a twelve month high of $20.24.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Tutor Perini had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 6.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tutor Perini Co. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.2969 per share. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tutor Perini from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TPC. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. increased its holdings in Tutor Perini by 291.3% during the 2nd quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 127,175 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,761,000 after acquiring an additional 94,675 shares during the period. Millrace Asset Group Inc. increased its holdings in Tutor Perini by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 229,606 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,180,000 after acquiring an additional 44,995 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Tutor Perini during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $252,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Tutor Perini by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 490,314 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,791,000 after acquiring an additional 109,550 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Tutor Perini by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,890,334 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,882,000 after acquiring an additional 106,826 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Tutor Perini Corp. engages in the provision of construction services. It operates though the following business segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment specializes in public works construction and the replacement and reconstruction of infrastructure across the major geographic regions of the United States.

