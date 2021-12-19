Twin Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Twin Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,389 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,280 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $3,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 20,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 85.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ATVI shares. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $125.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.34.

Shares of Activision Blizzard stock opened at $61.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $47.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.15, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a current ratio of 5.56. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a one year low of $56.40 and a one year high of $104.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $67.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.47.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 29.18% and a return on equity of 16.39%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI).

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.