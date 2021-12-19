Twin Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stake in SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

Twin Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) by 9.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,225 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,510 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SYNNEX were worth $1,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in SYNNEX by 83.6% during the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,294,000 after acquiring an additional 16,059 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 10.5% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 109,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,356,000 after acquiring an additional 10,400 shares in the last quarter. Community Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 27.6% in the third quarter. Community Capital Management LLC now owns 9,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of SYNNEX in the second quarter valued at approximately $334,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 875.5% in the third quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

Get SYNNEX alerts:

In related news, Director Ann F. Vezina sold 1,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.89, for a total value of $110,658.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dennis Polk sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.28, for a total transaction of $135,564.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,855 shares of company stock worth $511,257 in the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SNX stock opened at $108.32 on Friday. SYNNEX Co. has a 12-month low of $79.05 and a 12-month high of $130.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The company has a market cap of $10.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $108.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.85.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.07. SYNNEX had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 20.84%. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that SYNNEX Co. will post 8.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.49%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SNX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of SYNNEX from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of SYNNEX from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of SYNNEX in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $136.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barrington Research reduced their target price on shares of SYNNEX from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.88.

SYNNEX Company Profile

TD SYNNEX Corp. engages in the provision of distribution, logistics and integration services for the technology industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals, IT systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX).

Receive News & Ratings for SYNNEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SYNNEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.