Twin Capital Management Inc. Has $3.46 Million Position in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Twin Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 13.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,080 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $3,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of East West Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of East West Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of East West Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in East West Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $125,000. 87.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush raised their target price on East West Bancorp from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on East West Bancorp from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Truist Securities raised their target price on East West Bancorp from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised East West Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.64.

NASDAQ:EWBC opened at $75.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion, a PE ratio of 13.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $81.07 and its 200 day moving average is $75.82. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.26 and a 12 month high of $87.77.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $468.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $459.19 million. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 44.01% and a return on equity of 15.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. Research analysts predict that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.04%.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S.

