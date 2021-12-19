Twin Capital Management Inc. Invests $2.69 Million in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Twin Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 11,226 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,692,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in Square by 3.3% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 3,745 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in Square during the second quarter worth $1,249,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Square during the second quarter worth $14,394,000. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. lifted its stake in Square by 6.7% during the third quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 7,630 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,830,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Square by 4.2% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 15,897 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,813,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. 62.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Square alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SQ shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on Square in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on Square in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $322.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Square from $312.00 to $295.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Square from $290.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Square from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $210.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Square has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $299.79.

Shares of SQ opened at $167.06 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $223.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $240.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 156.13, a P/E/G ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 2.39. Square, Inc. has a 1-year low of $158.38 and a 1-year high of $289.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. Square had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 3.21%. Square’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Square, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Square news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 4,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.29, for a total transaction of $1,329,852.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 19,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.67, for a total value of $4,888,852.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 80,800 shares of company stock worth $19,422,568 in the last three months. 15.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Further Reading: What is a Tariff?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.