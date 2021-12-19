Twin Capital Management Inc. Sells 15,263 Shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Twin Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) by 42.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,649 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15,263 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $2,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Guidewire Software in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Guidewire Software in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 47.6% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 338 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 336.5% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 419 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 95.7% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter.

Get Guidewire Software alerts:

In other Guidewire Software news, insider James Winston King sold 2,087 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.24, for a total transaction of $242,592.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 1,349 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.21, for a total value of $156,767.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 65,024 shares of company stock valued at $7,495,623. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Guidewire Software stock opened at $112.24 on Friday. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.76 and a 52 week high of $134.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.28. The company has a quick ratio of 4.51, a current ratio of 5.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.93 and a beta of 1.29.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.04. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 5.51% and a negative net margin of 13.20%. The firm had revenue of $165.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Guidewire Software from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. TheStreet lowered Guidewire Software from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Guidewire Software from $138.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Bank of America lowered Guidewire Software from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Sunday, September 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Guidewire Software presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.00.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software, Inc engages in the provision of technology platform, which composes of software, services, and a partner ecosystem, for the global Property and Casualty insurance industry. Its products include InsuranceSuite, PolicyCenter, ClaimCenter, BillingCenter, InsuranceNow, Analytics, Ecosystem, Guidewire for salesforce, and Guidewire Cloud.

Featured Story: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for Guidewire Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guidewire Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.