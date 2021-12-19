Twin Capital Management Inc. Sells 2,630 Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Twin Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,282 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,630 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $1,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP boosted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 12,794 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,043,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. SFE Investment Counsel boosted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 2,765 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,389 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 10,076 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,786,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,327 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,831,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WSM stock opened at $169.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.36 billion, a PE ratio of 12.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $191.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $176.18. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 52-week low of $98.75 and a 52-week high of $223.32.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $3.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 67.55% and a net margin of 12.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.56 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 14.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st will be issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is 21.32%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WSM. Wedbush raised their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $115.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.35.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Laura Alber sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.90, for a total transaction of $1,719,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ryan Ross sold 2,540 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.18, for a total value of $485,597.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,038 shares of company stock valued at $8,033,266 in the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

