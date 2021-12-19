Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) and Codiak BioSciences (NASDAQ:CDAK) Financial Contrast

Codiak BioSciences (NASDAQ:CDAK) and Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Codiak BioSciences and Twist Bioscience’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Codiak BioSciences -425.30% -169.73% -42.42% Twist Bioscience -114.93% -24.90% -21.69%

This table compares Codiak BioSciences and Twist Bioscience’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Codiak BioSciences $2.91 million 102.91 -$91.67 million ($3.61) -3.71 Twist Bioscience $132.33 million 32.23 -$152.10 million ($3.16) -27.19

Codiak BioSciences has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Twist Bioscience. Twist Bioscience is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Codiak BioSciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

62.9% of Codiak BioSciences shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.1% of Twist Bioscience shares are held by institutional investors. 6.6% of Codiak BioSciences shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.0% of Twist Bioscience shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Codiak BioSciences has a beta of 4.13, meaning that its stock price is 313% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Twist Bioscience has a beta of 0.81, meaning that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Codiak BioSciences and Twist Bioscience, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Codiak BioSciences 0 0 2 0 3.00 Twist Bioscience 1 1 3 0 2.40

Codiak BioSciences currently has a consensus target price of $31.00, indicating a potential upside of 131.52%. Twist Bioscience has a consensus target price of $118.25, indicating a potential upside of 37.63%. Given Codiak BioSciences’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Codiak BioSciences is more favorable than Twist Bioscience.

Summary

Twist Bioscience beats Codiak BioSciences on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Codiak BioSciences

Codiak BioSciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing exosome-based therapeutics for the treatment of oncology, neuro-oncology, neurology, neuromuscular diseases, infectious diseases, and other diseases. Its lead product candidates are exoSTING and exoIL-12, an exosome therapeutic candidates, for the treatment of various solid tumors. The company is also developing exoASO-STAT6, an antisense oligonucleotide targeting the STAT6 transcription factor; exoASO-NLRP3 for multiple sclerosis, neuropathy, and neurodegeneration; and exoVACC, a modular platform for constructing precision vaccines. It has a collaboration agreement with the Jazz Pharmaceuticals Ireland Limited, Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc., Kayla Therapeutics, Washington University, Ragon Institute of MGH, MIT, and Harvard. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About Twist Bioscience

Twist Bioscience Corp. develops proprietary semiconductor-based synthetic DNA manufacturing process. It produces synthetic biology tools such as genes, oligo pools, variant libraries, DNA data storage and NGS. The firm also produces agriculture production as well as new applications such as in vivo diagnostics, biodetection and data storage. The company was founded by William Marine Banyai, Emily Marine Leproust and Bill James Peck in February 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

