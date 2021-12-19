U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Sold by Community Bank of Raymore

Community Bank of Raymore cut its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 257,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. U.S. Bancorp comprises approximately 4.6% of Community Bank of Raymore’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Community Bank of Raymore’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $15,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of USB. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $27,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Solstein Capital LLC raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 491.6% in the second quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $55.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.16. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $42.47 and a 1-year high of $63.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $82.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.08.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 32.30% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The business had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

USB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Stephens downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.90.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

