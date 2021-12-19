U.S. Well Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:USWS) Short Interest Update

U.S. Well Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:USWS) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,720,000 shares, a drop of 26.2% from the November 15th total of 2,330,000 shares. Currently, 5.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,490,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of USWS. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in U.S. Well Services in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Well Services during the first quarter worth about $65,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Well Services by 23.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 84,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 15,961 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Well Services during the first quarter worth about $169,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Well Services by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,847,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 12,568 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of U.S. Well Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th.

NASDAQ USWS opened at $1.27 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.91. U.S. Well Services has a one year low of $1.27 and a one year high of $11.80. The firm has a market cap of $66.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 1.66.

U.S. Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $56.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.95 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.98) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that U.S. Well Services will post -2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About U.S. Well Services

US Well Services, Inc engages in the provision of high-pressure and hydraulic fracturing services in oil and natural gas basins. Its FRAC technology delivers electric, mobile well stimulation systems powered by locally supplied natural gas including field gas sourced directly from the wellhead. It also offers PowerPath, OPTI-FLEX, WhisperFrac, F3 FUEL, AIM, and Clean Fleet technologies.

