UBS Group Reiterates “€19.50” Price Target for UniCredit (BIT:UCG)

UBS Group set a €19.50 ($21.91) price target on UniCredit (BIT:UCG) in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on UCG. Credit Suisse Group set a €15.10 ($16.97) price target on shares of UniCredit in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Barclays set a €11.60 ($13.03) price objective on shares of UniCredit in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €18.10 ($20.34) price objective on shares of UniCredit in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €17.00 ($19.10) price target on shares of UniCredit in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €16.20 ($18.20) price objective on shares of UniCredit in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €16.44 ($18.47).

UniCredit has a 52-week low of €12.82 ($14.40) and a 52-week high of €18.38 ($20.65).

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Central Eastern Europe segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, hedging, and treasury solutions.

