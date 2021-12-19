UBS Group Reiterates “CHF 360” Price Target for Rogers (VTX:ROG)

UBS Group set a CHF 360 price objective on Rogers (VTX:ROG) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a CHF 425 target price on Rogers in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 380 price objective on Rogers in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 320 price objective on Rogers in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays set a CHF 395 price objective on Rogers in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a CHF 400 price objective on Rogers in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of CHF 380.08.

Rogers has a 12-month low of CHF 214.30 and a 12-month high of CHF 273.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

