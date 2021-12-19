Umbrella Network (UMB) Market Cap Reaches $20.83 Million

Umbrella Network (CURRENCY:UMB) traded up 7.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 19th. Over the last week, Umbrella Network has traded down 7.1% against the US dollar. One Umbrella Network coin can now be bought for about $0.28 or 0.00000595 BTC on popular exchanges. Umbrella Network has a market capitalization of $20.83 million and $1.12 million worth of Umbrella Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $77.59 or 0.00163995 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00008877 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00005345 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Glasscoin (GLS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00004099 BTC.

Elf Token (ELF) traded 100% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decimal (DEL) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000556 BTC.

Umbrella Network Profile

UMB uses the hashing algorithm. Umbrella Network’s total supply is 498,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 74,060,182 coins. Umbrella Network’s official Twitter account is @UmbNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Umbrella Network is a scalable, cost-efficient, and community-owned oracle for the DeFi and blockchain community. Its Layer 2 technology uses the latest advances in Merkle tree technology to write multiple data points on a single on-chain transaction, so it allows for batching data to smart contracts accurately, securely, and inexpensively. Umbrella utilizes a Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) that benefits from the active participation of the community and token holders. UMB Utility Token holders will 1) select Validator Nodes, 2) participate in governance, 3) stake tokens in consensus rounds, and 4) generate rewards for staking tokens. “

