Umicore (OTCMKTS:UMICY) Lowered to Hold at HSBC

HSBC downgraded shares of Umicore (OTCMKTS:UMICY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Umicore from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Umicore from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Sunday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Umicore from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on Umicore from €62.00 ($69.66) to €60.00 ($67.42) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Redburn Partners lowered Umicore from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $52.00.

Shares of UMICY opened at $9.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.69. Umicore has a one year low of $9.85 and a one year high of $17.71.

Umicore engages in the materials technology business. It operates through the following business segments: Catalysis, Energy & Surface Technologies, Recycling, and Corporate. The Catalysis segment is consist of automotive catalysts for gasoline and diesel light and heavy duty diesel applications, including on-road and non-on-road vehicles.

