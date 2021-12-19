Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Under Armour from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Under Armour from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. William Blair upgraded shares of Under Armour from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded shares of Under Armour from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Under Armour from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Under Armour currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.96.

Shares of NYSE:UAA opened at $20.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.31. The company has a market cap of $9.95 billion, a PE ratio of 22.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.27. Under Armour has a 52 week low of $16.72 and a 52 week high of $27.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.34.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.16. Under Armour had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 21.12%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Under Armour will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UAA. CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new stake in Under Armour in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Under Armour by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Under Armour in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in Under Armour in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Under Armour in the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors own 34.16% of the company’s stock.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The North America segment comprises of U.S.

