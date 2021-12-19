United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) Short Interest Up 35.7% in November

United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) saw a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,720,000 shares, an increase of 35.7% from the November 15th total of 13,060,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,590,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days. Approximately 5.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

NASDAQ UAL opened at $40.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.85, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.25. United Airlines has a fifty-two week low of $38.88 and a fifty-two week high of $63.70. The company has a market cap of $13.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 1.48.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The transportation company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.65) by $0.63. United Airlines had a negative net margin of 16.19% and a negative return on equity of 112.46%. The firm had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($8.16) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 211.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that United Airlines will post -14.43 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on UAL shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on United Airlines from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Cowen upped their price objective on United Airlines from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Airlines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.71.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in United Airlines by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 137,624 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,196,000 after buying an additional 3,977 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in United Airlines by 418.8% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 76,986 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,026,000 after buying an additional 62,147 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,213,667 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $63,463,000 after purchasing an additional 232,752 shares in the last quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP raised its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP now owns 643,731 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,660,000 after purchasing an additional 5,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,145,936 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $530,531,000 after purchasing an additional 291,542 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.85% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which offers satellite based Wi-Fi, including on long-haul overseas routes. It transports people and cargo throughout North America and to destinations in Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East and Latin America. UAL, through United and its regional carriers.

