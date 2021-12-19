United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) Short Interest Up 35.7% in November

United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,720,000 shares, an increase of 35.7% from the November 15th total of 13,060,000 shares. Approximately 5.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 12,590,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on UAL shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on United Airlines from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Cowen lifted their price objective on United Airlines from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.71.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in United Airlines by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 137,624 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,196,000 after buying an additional 3,977 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in United Airlines by 418.8% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 76,986 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,026,000 after buying an additional 62,147 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in United Airlines by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,213,667 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $63,463,000 after buying an additional 232,752 shares in the last quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP lifted its holdings in United Airlines by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP now owns 643,731 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,660,000 after buying an additional 5,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in United Airlines by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,145,936 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $530,531,000 after buying an additional 291,542 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.85% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ UAL opened at $40.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.85, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.25. United Airlines has a fifty-two week low of $38.88 and a fifty-two week high of $63.70.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The transportation company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.65) by $0.63. United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 112.46% and a negative net margin of 16.19%. The company had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($8.16) EPS. United Airlines’s quarterly revenue was up 211.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that United Airlines will post -14.43 EPS for the current year.

United Airlines Company Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which offers satellite based Wi-Fi, including on long-haul overseas routes. It transports people and cargo throughout North America and to destinations in Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East and Latin America. UAL, through United and its regional carriers.

