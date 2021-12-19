United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio lowered its stake in shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) by 6.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 57,065 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,906 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in United States Steel were worth $1,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in United States Steel by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,339,111 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $560,138,000 after purchasing an additional 554,485 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in United States Steel by 98.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,623,695 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $134,968,000 after acquiring an additional 2,791,790 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in United States Steel during the 2nd quarter worth $41,429,000. Gendell Jeffrey L acquired a new position in United States Steel during the 2nd quarter worth $25,170,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in United States Steel by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 937,852 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,509,000 after acquiring an additional 26,940 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.54% of the company’s stock.

Get United States Steel alerts:

Shares of United States Steel stock opened at $23.08 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.95 and its 200-day moving average is $24.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a PE ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. United States Steel Co. has a 12-month low of $15.88 and a 12-month high of $30.57.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $5.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.85 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $5.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. United States Steel had a return on equity of 48.43% and a net margin of 18.61%. United States Steel’s revenue for the quarter was up 154.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.21) earnings per share. Analysts expect that United States Steel Co. will post 15.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. This is a positive change from United States Steel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. United States Steel’s payout ratio is presently 1.81%.

In related news, VP James E. Bruno sold 10,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $259,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on X shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on United States Steel in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded United States Steel to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley downgraded United States Steel from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on United States Steel from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded United States Steel from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United States Steel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.55.

About United States Steel

United States Steel Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of steel products. It operates through the following business segments: Flat-Rolled Products, U.S. Steel Europe, and Tubular Products. The Flat-Rolled Products segment includes managing steel plants and production facilities that manufacture steel slabs, rounds, strip mill plates, sheets, tin mill, iron ore, and coke.

See Also: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding X? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X).

Receive News & Ratings for United States Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.